Australian Open, Day 6: Nadal seals win, Pliskova knocked out
Sports
Day 6 of the Australian Open saw several high-profile players move into the fourth round of the men's and women's singles events.
The tournament is gaining shape and things are getting tight in Melbourne.
Men's world number one Rafael Nadal progressed after an easy win against Pablo Carreno Busta.
Meanwhile, women's second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out.
Here's what happened on Day 6.
Pliskova beaten
Pavlyuchenkova overcomes Pliskova, to face Kerber next
Pliskova was knocked out of the Australian Open after a 6-7, 6-7 third-round battle against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
"I did enjoy the match - to beat Karolina for the first time was amazing," said Pavlyuchenkova.
She will next play Angelique Kerber, who was also involved in a thrilling 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 affair against Camila Giorgi.
Giorgi's 65 unforced errors handed Kerber the victory.
Women's singles
Bencic thrashed by Kontaveit, Halep clinches victory
Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was beaten by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, losing 0-6, 1-6 in only 49 minutes.
She will now play 18-year-old Pole Iga Swiatek, who defeated 19th seed Donna Vekic of Croatia 7-5, 6-3.
Prior to this event, the teenager had not been past the second-round stage at a Grand Slam event.
Meanwhile, Simona Halep enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva.
Nadal
Nadal sweeps aside Busta, could face Kyrgios next
33-year-old Nadal swept past Busta, seeded 27th, in a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion could face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.
Kyrgios is set to be up against Karen Khachanov later on Saturday at Melbourne Park.
The two do not see eye-to-eye in recent years.
In the second round, Kyrgios cheekily mocked Nadal's superstitious service routine.
Thiem
Thiem to face Monfils in fourth round
Fifth seed Dominic Thiem will be facing Gael Monfils in the Australian Open fourth round.
He beat Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.
Earlier, Monfils went on to overcome Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3.
"Gael and I have had great matches; always great rallies against him. It's nice on court when you play him to see his show," said Thiem.
Quote
It was my best match of the tournament, says Nadal
"It was my best match of the tournament without a doubt," said Nadal. "When the conditions are warmer the ball bounces higher and flies through the air. That helps my game. I did very well with my serves."