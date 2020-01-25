Ganguly feels Rahul as Team India keeper is Kohli's choice
The Indian cricket team has preferred KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper batsman of the side ahead of Rishabh Pant.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly weighed in on the Rahul-Pant keeping debate and felt it is clearly up to skipper Virat Kohli.
Rahul was forced to don the gloves after Pant was hit on the helmet against Australia recently.
Here's more.
Rishabh Pant
What's the scene with Rishabh Pant?
Pant was India's wicket-keeping option since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup.
With MS Dhoni on a sabbatical, the youngster was backed to be India's mainstay.
However, Pant was hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the first ODI against Australia.
Pant, who is part of India's limited-overs squads against New Zealand, has been dropped to the bench.
Backing
Post Australia heroics, Rahul backed by Kohli against NZ
An injury to Shikhar Dhawan saw Rahul come in as the opener against West Indies in December.
Rahul did well and he opened the batting alongside the returning Dhawan against Sri Lanka.
With Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening against the Aussies, Rahul was asked to bat elsewhere.
He well as a keeper in Pant's absence.
Kohli decided to back him in the ongoing T20Is.
Views
Virat Kohli takes that decision: Ganguly on Rahul as keeper
When Dada was India's captain, he backed the legendary Rahul Dravid as the keeper to get an additional batsman in the ODIs.
When asked whether the decision regarding Rahul had resemblance with his tactic of keeping with Dravid, Ganguly told ABP News. "Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of KL Rahul."
Praise
He [Rahul] has played well in ODIs and T20Is: Dada
Rahul, who has been in exceptional form with the bat, was lauded by Ganguly.
"He has played well in ODIs and T20Is. He started well in Test cricket but has gone down slightly. But in limited-overs cricket he has played really well and hope he continues all the good work but like I said, all these decisions are of the team management's," Ganguly added.
ICC World T20
World T20: Race for the wicket-keeper's spot heats up
With Rahul set to don the role as a keeper for the remaining four T20Is and three ODIs against the Kiwis, a solid work by the player can see him be the primary choice of Team India.
The ICC T20 World Cup is set to be held in Australia this year and Rahul can trump Pant.
This will allow Dhawan to open alongside Rohit.
Performances
A look at Rahul's performances of late for India
Rahul slammed 56 in the first T20I against New Zealand and helped India chase down a steep total.
Against Sri Lanka earlier this month, Rahul slammed scored of 45 and 54.
Prior to that in the T20Is against WI, 62, 11 and 91.
Meanwhile, his last six ODIs scores read, 6, 102, 77, 47, 80 and 19.
These scores are highly impressive.