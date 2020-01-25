2nd T20I, Pakistan beat Bangladesh: List of records broken
The Pakistan cricket team beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second T20I on Saturday in Lahore.
After winning the first T20I, the hosts enjoyed another dominating performance to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first, Bangladesh managed a paltry 136/6.
Pakistan chased down the target to win the match.
Here's the list of records broken.
2nd T20I
How did the match pan out?
Bangladesh got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Tamim Iqbal and Afif Hossain added 45 runs for the fourth wicket.
Besides Tamim's 65, nobody offered any resistance.
Pakistan bowled well and got awarded.
Mohammad Hasnain (2/20) was top notch.
In reply, Pakistan lost Ahsan Ali (0) early.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez ensured a victory for Pakistan.
Tamim
Tamim impresses, smashes these records
After scoring 39 in the first T20I, Bangladesh's senior cricketer Tamim scored a superb 53-ball 65.
He smashed seven fours and a six.
The southpaw registered his seventh career T20I fifty and his maiden one against Pakistan.
Tamim raced to 1,660 runs for Bangladesh in the format.
Overall in T20Is, he has 1,717 runs and surpassed Umar Akmal (1,690) and AB de Villiers (1,672).
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez scripts these career T20I feats
Mohammad Hafeez (67*) went past 200 career T20I fours (208).
He became the eighth batsman to do so in T20Is.
The veteran batsman also surpassed the likes of JP Duminy (1,934) and Mohammad Shahzad (1,936) in terms of career T20I runs (1,992).
He is now the ninth-highest run-scorer in T20Is.
Hafeez slammed his 11th career T20I fifty and a second versus Bangladesh.
Pakistan
Pakistan maintain their ascendancy, skipper Babar scripts these records
This was the 12th T20I meeting between the two teams.
Pakistan have maintained their ascendancy.
Pakistan now have ten wins in T20Is against Bangladesh.
Skipper Babar (66*) registered his 13th career T20I fifty.
He went past Shahid Afridi (1,416) in terms of career T20I runs (1,471).
Partnership
Babar-Hafeez slam record-breaking stand against the Tigers
Hafeez is now the second-highest run-scorer in Pakistan-Bangladesh T20Is. Shakib Al Hasan (292) leads the tally.
Babar and Hafeez shared a century-plus stand for the second wicket (131 runs).
Their tally is now the highest for the second wicket against Bangladesh in T20Is.
The two batsmen also registered the second-highest partnership for any wicket against Bangladesh in T20Is.