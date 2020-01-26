#GamingBytes: Five PUBG Mobile tips to shoot like a pro
Sports
PUBG Mobile is an intensely tactical Battle Royale and with its increasing popularity, the game draws new players every day.
As a result of this, the competition in the game keeps mounting and newcomers might find it rather difficult to win the coveted chicken dinner.
However, to help players, we bring five tips to shoot like a pro in PUBG Mobile.
Tip 1
Use both fire buttons on the screen
This is one of the easiest tips to remember and does not take any effort.
The mobile game screen has two fire buttons.
When playing, make use of both the buttons for quicker reaction time.
Pros recommend tapping on the button with whichever finger is free, so you are always ready to fire at moment's notice when you spot your opponents in the game.
Tip 2
Aim for the body and not the head
Sure headshots can be fun, but they are difficult to pull off and unless you are very confident, there is a chance you will miss and your opponent will open fire on you.
Pros always suggest aiming for the body, since it is a bigger target and harder to miss.
You might need more bullets to eliminate opponents, but chances of missing are lower.
Tip 3
Avoid hip firing unless you are at close range
PUBG Mobile is famous for its realistic firing mechanism.
Thus hip firing or merely placing your crosshairs on your opponent and shooting can prove to be highly inaccurate.
Pros suggest always aiming down the sights or using scopes to land more accurate shots.
However, if opponents are in very close range, then fire from the hip for greater mobility and ease of attacking.
Tip 4
Peek and fire if you have the option
Pros always save their own skin before they engage with opponents.
They suggest that players should first take cover and then open fire on enemies.
This way, when enemies retaliate, you can take cover from their bullets.
However, to fire from cover, you need to master the art of peeking and firing where your head is only visible while taking the shot at enemies.
Tip 5
Crouch or go prone for long range firefights
When fighting long range, pros always suggest that you crouch or go prone.
This is because there is little chance that the enemy you are firing at will suddenly rush you without you spotting them first.
Thus, if you crouch or lie down in the prone position, you tend to reduce the recoil of your weapon, greatly improving stability and shot accuracy in combat.