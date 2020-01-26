26 Jan 2020
Here's whom Kapil Dev blames for Rishabh Pant being benched
Sports
Young Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has seemingly lost his place in the Team India XI, as opening batsman KL Rahul has been doing the job in the past few matches.
As Pant warms the bench, with no immediate chance in sight, former World Cup-winning skipper, Kapil Dev, has blamed the youngster himself on being benched.
Here is more on what Dev feels.
Proving himself
It is Pant's job to prove people wrong: Dev
Speaking in an event in Chennai, while Dev hailed Pant as extremely talented, he claimed that it is Pant's duty to look after his career and should blame himself for the ax.
"The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong," he said.
Quote
The players have to look after themselves: Dev
"The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest," Dev further opined.
Pant recently
Pant has been under fire for his performance
As far as Pant's recent performance goes, he has been under fire to not play as per the conditions.
Since India's home season from September 15, he has scored 253 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.30.
He has been criticized for throwing away his wicket at crucial junctures.
Further, he has been at the receiving end for his below-par wicket-keeping skills.
Loss of spot
Pant lost his place after suffering concussion
Considering how Pant lost his spot, it was during the opening ODI against Australia in Mumbai, when Pant dismissed by a Pat Cummins bouncer, off his helmet.
Following the dismissal, he had a concussion as he did not participate in the match any further, while he was rested for the second ODI.
It was Rahul who was brought in, as he capitalized on it.