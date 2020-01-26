India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Dev
Indian Cricket Cricketer
Indian Cricket Team
Kapil Dev
NewsBytes
Pant
Rishabh Pant
India
KL Rahul
Pat Cummins
Rahul
Team India XI
World Cup-winning
Young Indian
 
Ask NewsBytes
Vihaan Vyas

Vihaan Vyas

Asked on 26 January, 2020

When did Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant made his ODI debut in October 2018, against Windies.

Dhruv Mehra

Dhruv Mehra

Asked on 26 January, 2020

How many ODI runs has Pant scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant has scored 374 runs in 16 ODIs.

Ayaan Yadav

Ayaan Yadav

Asked on 26 January, 2020

Does Pant have an international century?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant has scored a couple of centuries in Tests.

Ananya Chavan

Ananya Chavan

Asked on 26 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Pant play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline