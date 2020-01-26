FA Cup, 4th round: Here are the key numbers
The fourth round of the FA Cup was held on Saturday and the tournament lived up to its expectations.
10 matches were played and four of them ended in draws.
West Brom's win over West Ham United was the biggest result of the night.
The likes of Chelsea, Leicester City and Sheffield United advanced.
Here are the key numbers.
Lampard maintains perfect run against Hull
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been on the winning side in each of his last six meetings with Hull City as a player or manager.
He won two games as a player with Chelsea and Man City and four as a manager with Chelsea and Derby.
Fikayo Tomori registered his second goal in 21 appearances for Chelsea across competitions this season.
FA Cup: A look at Saturday's set of results
Here are the match results: Brentford 0-1 Leicester, Burnley 1-2 Norwich, Coventry 0-0 Birmingham, Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United, Newcastle 0-0 Oxford United, Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley, Reading 1-1 Cardiff, Southampton 1-1 Tottenham, West Ham 0-1 West Brom, Hull 1-2 Chelsea.
West Ham script unwanted record, rarity for Norwich's Hanley
West Ham have been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side from a lower division in each of the past three seasons. They are the only Premier League club to achieve this unwanted record.
Norwich City's Grant Hanley scored his first goal for the club across competitions since August 2018 against West Brom (one year and 167 days ago).
Son Heung-Min continues FA Cup run, Boufal's barren run ends
Since making his FA Cup debut on January 2016, Spurs' Son Heung-Min has both scored (11) and been directly involved in (18) more goals than any other player.
Sofiane Boufal notched his first goal for the Saints since Boxing Day 2017.
That goal was also against Tottenham - 760 days ago.
Other notable feats scripted in the fourth round
Portsmouth striker John Marquis has scored eight goals in the FA Cup proper. Interestingly, all of his strikes have come at a different stadium. Kelechi Iheanacho has managed to score nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts (Leicester 5, Manchester City 4).