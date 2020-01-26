India
Pranav Saxena

Pranav Saxena

Asked on 26 January, 2020

When did MS Dhoni make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004, in an ODI against Bangladesh.

Trishla Kapoor

Trishla Kapoor

Asked on 26 January, 2020

How many T20I centuries has Dhoni scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni is yet to score a T20I century.

Angel Das

Angel Das

Asked on 26 January, 2020

Has MS Dhoni played for any other IPL team other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yes, Dhoni has played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the IPL.

Paridhi Powar

Paridhi Powar

Asked on 26 January, 2020

When did Dhoni retire from Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014.

