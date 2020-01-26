26 Jan 2020
Can MS Dhoni still play for India? Suresh Raina comments
Sports
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is out of action for more than six months.
While there are speculations regarding his future with cricket and that he might call time soon, he is currently being backed to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Meanwhile, his CSK team-mate, Suresh Raina, feels that Dhoni can still contribute for Team India.
Need
Rains feels Team India still needs Dhoni
Speaking on Dhoni's future, Raina said that the former would be coming to Chennai in March to train with CSK and prepare himself for the IPL.
"It is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family. If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss," he said in an interview with Cricbuzz.
Quote
I want to see him continue to play: Raina
"I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But, it is Virat's call on how they go forward," added Raina.
Current status
Dhoni yet to play for India following World Cup ouster
For now, Dhoni is on a sabbatical from the sport following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Dhoni missed India's campaign against Windies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while he did not feature against Australia.
Dhoni wasn't included for the limited-overs series against New Zealand as well.
It remains to be seen how things pan out from here.
Central contract
Dhoni dropped from BCCI's central contract list
Earlier, Dhoni wasn't offered a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
With Dhoni being inactive since the World Cup conclusion, this move adds to further speculation regarding his retirement.
Also, with the ICC World T20 being held this year, there is no clarity over his participation.
However, a good IPL stint could still give him an edge.
IPL status
Dhoni intends to play until IPL 2021
In the meantime, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official previously stated that Dhoni had no intention to hang up his boots as of now and intends to play until IPL 2021.
"There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has already told us that he will play the tournament," the CSK official had quoted to Times of India.