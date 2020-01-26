Australian Open 2020: The major happenings on Day 7
Sports
Day 7 of the Australian Open continued to spring in some superb results.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Diego Schwartzman and will face Milos Raonic in the last eight.
Teen sensation Coco Gauff, who ousted Naomi Osaka earlier, saw her dream run come to an end.
Seventh seed Petra Kvitova entered the last eight.
Here are the major happenings on Day 7.
Women's singles
Kvitova battles past Sakkari, Jabeur reaches maiden Slam quarter-final
Kvitova battled from a set down to beat Greek Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
"I don't know how I found my game," Kvitova said when asked about her fightback. "I just kept playing. I knew it would be a difficult match."
Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur reached her maiden Slam quarter-final after overcoming Wang Qiang 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Gauff
Gauff knocked out of Australian Open
Teenager Gauff missed out on her maiden Slam quarter-final after fellow American Sofia Kenin handed her a blow.
The 15-year-old sensation lost the tie 7-6, 3-6, 0-6 to the 14th seed.
Kenin will be up against Tunisia's Jabeur next.
"I was just fighting," Kenin said. "She played some good points at crucial moments but I just had to calm down and relax."
Men's singles
Djokovic to face Raonic in the quarters
Djokovic enjoyed a stunning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Schwartzman.
Schwartzman rallied a fightback after losing the first three games of the second set but could not halt the world number two.
Djokovic will be up against Raonic next.
Raonic secured a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 over 2018 finalist Marin Cilic.
Raonic hit 55 winners and 35 aces to dominate the proceedings.
Quote
Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players: Djokovic
"This will be a different match-up to he one today," said Djokjovic. "Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players. He's also got one of biggest serves. I'm ready for missiles."