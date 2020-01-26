India
Ask NewsBytes
Amit Tambe



Asked on 26 January, 2020

How many times have Barcelona won the La Liga?







Barcelona have won the La Liga on 26 occasions.

Divya Chopra



Asked on 26 January, 2020

How many clubs has Quique Setién managed so far?







Setién has managed seven clubs so far.

Surabhi Verma



Asked on 26 January, 2020

Which was Setién's most successful managerial stint?







Setién's most successful stint with a club was with Real Betis, with a win percentage of 41.5.

Aditya Jayaraman



Asked on 26 January, 2020

Which was the first club Setién managed?







The first club Setién managed was Racing Santander.

View all questions (4)
