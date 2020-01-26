Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram to play in Bushfire relief match
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram and India's Yuvraj Singh have joined a host of former cricketers set to feature in the Bushfire relief match on February 8.
This is a game that will be played to raise funds for those affected by the recent forest fires in Australia.
Here are further details on the same.
Relief match to be a curtain raiser to BBL finale
The Bushfire relief match will be played between Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI.
The match will be a curtain raiser to the Big Bash League final.
The BBL final as well as the women's T20I between India and Australia will be held on the same day.
These matches are part of the cricket's day of giving termed as The Big Appeal.
Akram, Yuvraj to team up with several former stars
The two stalwarts will team up with a host of former cricketers for the Bushfire relief match.
Several stars such as Andrew Symonds, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin - as well women's cricket stars Elyse Villani and Grace Harris will be seen.
The cause will also see teenage batting prodigy Phoebe Litchfield taking part.
Tendulkar-Walsh to be coaches for Bushfire relief match
Earlier, it was confirmed that legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh have been roped in as coaches.
While Tendulkar would coach the team led by Ponting, Walsh would manage the side of Warne.
"We are absolutely honored to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players," said Kevin Roberts, CA CEO.
More details on the fundraising fixture
Meanwhile, beyond the cricket field, two legends in Australian sport have also joined in.
Former Rugby player Brad 'Freddy' Fittler and Australian Rules Football player Luke Hodge will be part of the fundraising fixture.
Also, in a non-playing capacity, the two sides have Steve Waugh, Mel Jones and Rugby League's Andrew 'Joey' Johns in the mix.
MCG, SCG or Adelaide Oval could host Bushfire Cricket Bash
As per cricket.com.au, Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played at either the MCG, the SCG or Adelaide Oval.
This depends on which city's Big Bash club earns hosting rights for the BBL Final.
It has also been confirmed that the legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is set to be reunited as well for the tie.
Legends of the game join in
JUST IN: More legends confirmed for the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game on February 8! #BigAppeal— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2020
