Kishan's unbeaten knock fails to earn India A series win
India A came up with a fighting performance.
However, it was not enough as New Zealand A proved to be too strong and won the third and final unofficial ODI by just five runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.
Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for India, with a knock of an unbeaten 71.
Indian bowler
Indian bowlers off to fine start
After inviting the hosts to bat first, the Indian bowlers were off to a terrific start, as the side had lost six wickets at the score of 105, by the 27th over.
Glenn Phillips and wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell were the only batsmen among the top five to reach double figures, 35 and 37, respectively.
Ishan Porel and Rahul Chahar shined with the ball.
The partnership
Mark Chapman and Todd Astle steer Kiwis through
However, the Kiwis seemed far to be complacent with their batting, as it was the pair of Mark Chapman and Todd Astle, who managed an all-important 136 runs for the seventh wicket.
In the process, Chapman scored his fifth List A century (110*), while Astle scored his 14th List A half-century, getting dismissed on 56.
Kiwis finished their innings on 270/7.
Indian top order
Indian top order off to a flier
As for the chase, the Indian top order were off to a flying start.
Openers Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 79 runs.
Meanwhile, Shaw scored his seventh List A half-century.
However, following the dismissal of the top order, the middle order became shaky, as Kishan tried to hold the fort by playing a composed knock.
Lack of support
Kishan doesn't find the desired support
As wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Kishan held his ground and played an unbeaten knock of 71 off 84 deliveries, including eight fours.
It was also his 12th List A half-century.
However, the lack of support from the other end, followed by Kyle Jamieson's strong spell of 4/49, allowed Kiwis to rattle through the Indian batting order, thus winning by five runs.
What's next?
India to lock horns in unofficial two-Test series
While the close series loss might be a tough pill to swallow for the Indians, they would be looking to brush it aside soon.
Starting Thursday, the side would take on the same kiwi side in an unofficial Test series, which would compose of two First-Class matches.
The series would be important for Shaw as he eyes a spot in the senior Test squad.