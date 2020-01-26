2nd T20I, India beat New Zealand: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday.
After a run-fest on Friday, the second T20I saw the Kiwis amass just 132/5 in 20 overs.
India kept their nerves and chased down a tricky low-scoring target.
Here are the records broken.
NZ vs IND
How did the match pan out?
Martin Guptill (33) and Colin Munro (26) gave Kiwis the perfect start.
However, India got the breakthrough of both these players and made inroads.
From 68/1, New Zealand were reeling at 81/4 in no time.
Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) was the chief architect for India.
In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) early on.
However, the team maintained its composure.
Guptill
Guptill equals Dilshan with this feat
Guptill raced to 2,499 career T20I runs in 85 matches.
He is one away from the 2,500-run mark.
The senior opening batsman smashed four fours and two sixes.
He raced to 223 career T20I fours and equaled the mark of Tillakaratne Dilshan (223).
Guptill (116) is also five sixes short of equaling record-holder Rohit Sharma (121).
Records
Southee scripts a record, Munro surpasses Gayle and MSD
Tim Southee claimed two wickets and is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the format (77).
The experienced pacer went past George Dockrell (76) in terms of career T20I scalps.
Munro raced to 1,631 career T20I runs.
The southpaw went past Maron Samuels (1,611), MS Dhoni (1,617) and Chris Gayle 1,627) in terms of career T20I runs.
Feats
These players register notable feats
Kane Williamson (14) went past Shakib Al Hasan (1,567) in terms of career T20I runs (1,570).
Jadeja raced to 38 career T20I scalps and surpassed the likes of Andrew Tye and Angelo Mathews.
Jasprit Bumrah, who is India's highest T20I wicket-taker, now has 55 scalps.
He surpassed the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Chris Jordan (54 each).
Team India
India maintain 100% record at Eden Park
This was India's fifth T20I victory in a row.
The Men in Blue claimed their third T20I victory in New Zealand.
Notably, all these wins have come at the Eden Park in Auckland, This was India's fifth victory against the Kiwis overall in T20Is.
Meanwhile, this was the seventh limited-overs match, India played on Republic Day.
This was their third victory on this occasion.
KL Rahul
In-form KL Rahul slams 11th career T20I fifty
KL Rahul slammed his second successive T20I fifty in the series and third overall.
This was his 11th career T20I fifty as well.
He went past Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (1,316) in terms of career T20I runs.
This was his sixth fifty-plus score in his last 10 innings in T20Is.
He shared a 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (44) for the third wicket.