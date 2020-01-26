Premier League 2019-20: Teams who could get relegated
Sports
The Premier League 2019-20 season has seen 24 gameweeks go by.
League leaders Liverpool are on the brink of lifting the title.
Meanwhile, several teams are in fray to take the fourth position and qualify for the Champions League.
However, there are clubs fighting relegation battle. Things are very tight at the moment.
Here we look at the same.
Relegation battle
Norwich and Watford in a spot of bother
Norwich have been out of sorts and they have registered 24 losses this season with a goal-difference of -23.
At times they have put on spirited performances, however, the final killer instinct is missing.
Watford have shown some fight of late, however, they need some miracles to survive.
They are 19th in the table and it will take a remarkable fight from here on.
Information
Six teams involved in fight for survival
With three teams set to get relegated, going by form and the current scenario, six teams are involved in the relegation scrap. These are Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City. Notably, Norwich are 20th in the table with just 17 points.
Struggles
Bournemouth and West Ham are struggling immensely
Bournemouth have been awful this season and they haven't quite found things going.
With just six wins on the road, Eddie Howe's side could falter in the relegation battle.
The team looks short of confidence and scoring goals will be a concern.
West Ham's struggles have been significant and things aren't constructed.
They are another side, whom you look at and get worried.
Brighton and Villa
Brighton and Villa are also in the picture
Brighton and Villa have 25 points each and are very much involved in the relegation battle.
Both teams will be wary of the tough road ahead.
Villa have shipped in the most goals this season (45).
That's a huge concern for the side.
Meanwhile, Brighton need to be more consistent on their travels and pick crucial points to hand themselves a breathing space.