Ask NewsBytes
Vishal Vyas

Vishal Vyas

Asked on 26 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won 20 Slams to date.

Shreya Malik

Shreya Malik

Asked on 26 January, 2020

When was the last time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Devansh Balasubramanium

Devansh Balasubramanium

Asked on 26 January, 2020

Where is Federer currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer is currently ranked third.

Ayaan Chattopadhyay

Ayaan Chattopadhyay

Asked on 26 January, 2020

Which is Federer's most successful Slam?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won Wimbledon the most, on eight occasions.

View all questions (4)
