In a shocking turn of events, NBA star and basketball legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday. His daughter, Gianna, who was merely 13 years old, also died.
In total nine people perished after the private helicopter went up in flames.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the entire NBA family is devastated with the death of the 41-year-old.
As per reports, the helicopter slammed into a hillside in Calabasas and went down in a field off Las Virgenes. No one was hurt on the ground.
Gavin Masak, who lives close to the crash site, told CBS News, "It wasn't exactly like an explosion sound but it was like a loud boom. It sounded like a helicopter, but it sounded like a jet."
