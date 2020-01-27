Up against Tranmere Rovers from League One, although United were favorites to win, there was an element of uncertainty, especially after the poor pitch conditions at Prenton Park raised eyebrows.
However, it took United just 10 minutes to put themselves in front, as they plundered six goals to humiliate the Rovers.
6 - Manchester United recorded their biggest away win any competition since beating Nottingham Forest 8-1 in February 1999, a game in which current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored four goals. Cruise. pic.twitter.com/tBKySWLDtK
Although United stole the show in the fourth round, their city rivals, Manchester City also displayed their dominating attitude at the Etihad Stadium.
City thumped four past Championship side Fulham.
Interestingly, it all came after the sixth-minute red card for the visitors.
Not sure if that made a difference.
However, City won't get complacent hereon either.
Chelsea hold
Chelsea edge past Hull City in an intense tie
Former champions Chelsea, too, finished with a win against Hull City at the KC Stadium.
They were convincingly ahead by two goals.
However, shaky display in the closing stages did allow the hosts to pull one back.
Nonetheless, the visitors just held the defense long enough to walk away with a one-goal win.
Still, the Blues continue to be rusty.
Top draws
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raise eyebrows with respective draws
Premier League leaders, Liverpool, were up against League One side Shrewsbury Town at New Meadow.
The visitors dominated the opening half. They were two goals up.
However, the hosts made a strong comeback to level it 2-2 in the second half.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, too, settled for a stale 1-1 draw against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.
Both earn a replay at their homes.
Do you know?
Leicester City triumph in an easy, but intense tie
Leicester City are surprisingly on the third spot this season in the EPL. Nonetheless, they maintained their image as a top side in this round, as they edged past Championship side Brentford at Griffin Park, 1-0. Can they become the dark horses of this tournament?
Information
Teams who would be participating in fourth round replays
Details about the fourth round replays: Derby County vs Northampton, Birmingham City vs Coventry City, Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City vs Reading, Oxford United vs Newcastle United (all on March 4), Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton (March 5).