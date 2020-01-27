India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
FA Cup
Fa Cup 2019
Fa Cup Live
Fa Cup Matches
Fa Cup Results
Liverpool
Liverpool Fa Cup
Man United
Man Utd
Man Utd Fa Cup
Manchester United
Manchester United Fa Cup
NewsBytes
United Fa Cup
Arsenal
Birmingham City
Brentford
Cardiff City
Cardiff City vs Reading
Chelsea
City
County
Coventry City
Derby County
EPL
Etihad Stadium
FA Cup 2019-20
Fulham
Griffin Park
Hull City
KC Stadium
League One
Leicester City
Manchester City
New Meadow
Newcastle United
Northampton
Oxford United
Park
Premier League
Prenton Park
Rovers
Shrewsbury Town
Southampton
St. Mary's Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur
Town
Tranmere Rovers
United
 
Ask NewsBytes
Divya Pillai

Divya Pillai

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the FA Cup on 12 occasions.

Aadhya Das

Aadhya Das

Asked on 27 January, 2020

When was the last time United won the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United last won the FA Cup in 2015-16.

Aditya Shah

Aditya Shah

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Which team has won the most FA Cup titles?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arsenal have won the most FA Cup titles (13).

Ishan Pillai

Ishan Pillai

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Who are the defending champions of the FA Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Manchester City are the defending champions of the FA Cup.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline