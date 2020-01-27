27 Jan 2020
Ponting backs Pant to play for India again: Here's why
Young Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been in the news for the past few weeks after being dropped from the XI of Team India. He has been replaced by KL Rahul.
As Pant looks to script a comeback across formats, Delhi Capitals (DC) coach, Ricky Ponting, feels that it won't be long before the youngster is back playing for India.
Pant has immense talent, says Ponting
Speaking on the issue, Ponting backed Pant. He praised him for his talent and assured that he will play for India again.
"I am looking forward to working with the young Indian players that I coach at Delhi Capitals, in particular, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant," he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Ponting asserts Pant would be back for India soon
Pant lost his place after suffering concussion
Considering how Pant lost his spot, it was after the opening ODI against Australia in Mumbai, when Pant was dismissed off a Pat Cummins bouncer.
Following the dismissal, he had a concussion as he did not participate in the match any further, while he was rested for the second ODI.
It was Rahul who was brought in, as he capitalized on it.
Pant has been under fire for his performance
As far as Pant's recent performance goes, he has been under fire to not play as per the conditions.
Since India's home season from September 15, he has scored 253 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.30.
He has been criticized for throwing away his wicket at crucial junctures.
Further, he has been at the receiving end for his below-par wicket-keeping skills.