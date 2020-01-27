India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Delhi Capitals
Indian Cricket Cricketer
Indian Cricket Team
Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League 2020
IPL
IPL 13
IPL 2020
Ricky Ponting
Rishabh Pant
DC
India
KL Rahul
Pant
Pat Cummins
Ponting
Prithvi Shaw
Rahul
Shreyas Iyer
Team India
Twitter
XI
XI of Team India
Young Indian
 
Ask NewsBytes
Shreya Malik

Shreya Malik

Asked on 27 January, 2020

When did Rishabh Pant make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant made his international debut in February 2017, in a T20I against England.

Shreya Chatterjee

Shreya Chatterjee

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many T20I runs has Pant scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant has scored 410 runs in 28 T20Is.

Trishla Pawar

Trishla Pawar

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Does Pant have an international century?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant has scored a couple of centuries in Tests.

Vivaan Mehta

Vivaan Mehta

Asked on 27 January, 2020

When did Pant join Delhi Capitals (DC)?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant joined Delhi Capitals in 2016.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline