Ask NewsBytes
Dhruv Singhal

Dhruv Singhal

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Rafael Nadal won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won 19 Slams to date.

Ridhi Jain

Ridhi Jain

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many times has Nadal won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won the Australian Open just once, in 2009.

Pranav Sen

Pranav Sen

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Which Slam has Nadal won the most?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won the French Open on most occasions (12).

Pari Bose

Pari Bose

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Where is Nick Kyrgios currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kyrgios is currently ranked 26th.

