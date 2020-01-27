India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
India Vs New Zealand 2020
India Vs New Zealand Cricket
India Vs New Zealand T20
Indian Cricket Cricketer
Indian Cricket Team
Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand
New Zealand Cricket Team
NewsBytes
Tim Seifert
Bumrah
Kane
PTI
Seifert
T20Is
Williamson
Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aaradhya Jhadav

Aaradhya Jhadav

Asked on 27 January, 2020

When did Bumrah make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah made his ODI debut in January 2016, against Australia.

Saanvi Sen

Saanvi Sen

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many T20I wickets has Bumrah claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah has claimed 55 wickets in 47 T20Is.

Surabhi Nair

Surabhi Nair

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Where is Bumrah ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah is ranked 37th in T20Is.

Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Bumrah play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline