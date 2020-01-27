27 Jan 2020
Tim Seifert decodes the reason behind Jasprit Bumrah's success
Sports
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world currently, especially in the ODIs.
He is known for his unique action and ability to deliver perfect yorkers.
However, it is not always the yorkers that give him wickets.
In an interesting observation, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert said that Bumrah's unusual variations are his strength.
Variations
Seifert decodes Bumrah's delivery
Seifert said that he observed in the opening T20I that Bumrah was bowling wider slower balls. This gives an idea about the variations which he has in his arsenal.
"Normally, death bowlers get into straighter lines, plus yorkers and mix it with chest height. He kind of changes things a lot and is tougher to play," he said, as reported by PTI.
Ball holding
Tougher to bat with the ball holding, claims Seifert
About the second T20I, Seifert added that the ball was holding more than usual, which made it difficult to bat.
"So, sometimes, as a batsman, you have to move away from the stumps and see if they bowl straight. I was backing myself to do something different instead of just standing there at the wicket," he added.
Quote
Seifert looked to go after other bowlers
"It was tricky and the ball was holding a little bit. When Kane (Williamson) got out in the over against Yuzvendra Chahal, we knew it was the over to push because they had Bumrah coming back," he further added.
Comeback
Bumrah has made a decent comeback post injury
It is to be noted that Bumrah made a comeback to international cricket this month following a six-month hiatus due to a stress fracture.
Since comeback, he has played eight matches, claiming five wickets at an average of 41.80.
He has been successful in the T20Is, having claimed four wickets from five innings at an average of 22.25 and an economy of 6.35.
Bumrah's records
Some records held by Bumrah in international cricket
Following are some records of Bumrah:
He holds the record of claiming the most T20I wickets in a calendar year by an Indian (28 in 2016).
He has claimed the most wickets (15) by a pacer in an ODI series of five or fewer matches.
He had claimed 48 Test wickets in 2018, the most by an Indian during the year of Test debut.