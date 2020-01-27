India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Domestic Cricket
First Class
First-Class
Mumbai
NewsBytes
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy 2019-20
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan News
Ajit Wadekar
Akshdeep Nath
Ankit Rajpoot
ESPNC
Gavaskar
Jaffer
Leaving Mumbai
Quitting UP
Quitting Uttar Pradesh
Ranji
Rohit
Rohit Sharma
Royston Dias
Sanjay Manjrekar
Sarfaraz
Sarfraz
Siddesh Lad
Sunil Gavaskar
Upendra Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Vijay Merchant
Wasim Jaffer
Yadav
 
Ask NewsBytes
Saanvi Das

Saanvi Das

Asked on 27 January, 2020

When did Sarfaraz Khan make his First-Class debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sarfaraz made his First-Class debut in December 2014.

Ajay Saxena

Ajay Saxena

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many FC runs has Sarfaraz scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sarfaraz has scored 951 runs in 14 FC matches.

Shreya Tambe

Shreya Tambe

Asked on 27 January, 2020

How many FC centuries does Sarfaraz have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sarfaraz has scored two FC tons.

Vishal Rathore

Vishal Rathore

Asked on 27 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Sarfaraz play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Sarfaraz plays for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline