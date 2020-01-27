IPL 2020: Mumbai to host the final on May 24
Sports
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick-off from March 29 and would continue until May 24.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI), who won their record fourth title last year, are the defending champions.
Today, the IPL Governing Council announced that the final would be held at MI's home venue, the Wankhede Stadium on May 24.
Here is more.
Tournaments details
Tournament expanded to 57 days
In this edition, there has been a notable change in the scheduling of the tournament. The tournament would last 57 days.
Meanwhile, there would be only five doubleheaders, while the matches would begin at 8:00 PM.
The council debated the idea of having the matches at 7:30 PM but in the end, it decided not to tinker with the timing.
Quote
BCCI President confirms matches to start at 8 PM
"There will be no change in the timing. It will start at 8 PM like earlier years. There was a discussion about 7.30 PM, but it's not happening. We will have only five doubleheaders (4 PM and 8 PM)," said the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
Earlier plans
Ahmedabad was in contention to host the final
As per the IPL norms, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the final of the following edition.
However, prior to the confirmation, there were reports that the upcoming new 1,10,000-seater stadium in Ahmedabad might get a chance to host the final.
But, since there is no clarity if the construction would be completed by that time, the plan has been scrapped.
Longer window
Longer window to allow teams to travel smoother
Speaking on the long window, a source had confirmed that the tournament would be moving on from its traditional 45-day format to 57 days, as it would reduce the challenges of scheduling.
"In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days," the source had quoted to IANS.
IPL winners
List of IPL winners every season
Following is the list of IPL winners for the past 12 seasons:
2008 - Rajasthan Royals
2009 - Deccan Chargers
2010 and 2011 - Chennai Super Kings
2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders
2013 - Mumbai Indians
2014 - Kolkata Knight Riders
2015 - Mumbai Indians
2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017 - Mumbai Indians
2018 - Chennai Super Kings
2019 - Mumbai Indians