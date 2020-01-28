28 Jan 2020
What does Proteas series win mean for England? Root wonders
Sports
England came up with a fine performance to tame hosts South Africa in the four-Test series, as they won 3-1.
This was the visitor's 12th series win in the country, of the 20 series they have had so far.
As England rejoice another dominance in the country, skipper Joe Root believes it is the start of something special for them.
Here is more.
Team effort
Root labels the series win as a complete team effort
Speaking on the series win, Root said that it was really pleasing to see the squad pull up together and make a comeback to commendably win the remaining three Tests.
"It has taken a big effort from everyone and it was very much a squad effort. I do think we are at the start of something," he said post the 4th Test win.
Quote
Sky is the limit for us right now: Root
"We've got to keep looking to learn and keep getting better. It's been a real squad effort with a number of guys who are at the start of their international careers. I think the sky is the limit for us right now," he added.
4th Test report
How did the 4th Test pan out?
Winning the toss, England elected to bat first, as they were bowled out for 400, courtesy Anrich Nortje's 5/110.
Meanwhile, Proteas were bundled out for mere 183, as Mark Wood claimed 5/46.
England opted not to enforce follow on and further posted 248.
With over more than 400 runs to win, the hosts crumbled and fell short by 191 runs.
Records scripted
Some records scripted in the match and series
As for some records:
Quinton De Kock has scripted the second-most fielding dismissals in a four-Test series (23).
Proteas are the fourth team to not have a player scoring century in a four-plus Test series.
This was England's third win in the past five Tests in South Africa.
This was also the first instance since 1949-50 that Proteas have lost consecutive home Test series.
Proteas misery
Proteas fined and docked points for slow over-rate
As if the series defeat was not enough as a humiliation for Proteas, they were piled on with more misery by the ICC.
The side were fined 60% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test.
Further, they were also docked of six points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, where they are currently placed seventh.