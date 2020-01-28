India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Icc World Test Championship
ICC World Test Championship 2019-21
Joe Root
NewsBytes
South Africa Vs England
South Africa Vs England 2019
South Africa Vs England Live
South Africa Vs England Test
Anrich Nortje
England
ICC
Mark Wood
Quinton de Kock
Root
South Africa
 
Ask NewsBytes
Muhammad Subramanium

Muhammad Subramanium

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Where are South Africa currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Proteas are currently ranked fifth in Tests.

Ayaan Rodrigues

Ayaan Rodrigues

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Where are England currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

England are currently ranked third in Tests.

Hemant Yadav

Hemant Yadav

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Where are England placed in the ICC World Test Championship?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

England are currently placed third in the ICC World Test Championship.

Diya Banerjee

Diya Banerjee

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Who is South Africa's Test skipper?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Proteas are led by Faf du Plessis in Tests.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline