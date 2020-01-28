Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer survives Tennys Sandgren's five-setter scare
Tennis GOAT Roger Federer was up in a tough clash against USA's Tennys Sandgren in the quarters of the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday.
It was an intense five-setter tie, with Sandgren looking in fine form, threatening Federer's run and pursuit for his 21st Slam.
However, the Swiss held his nerves to overcome and book his place in the semis for the 15th occasion.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match was off to a fine start for Federer, who won the opening set 6-3.
However, Sandgren made a strong comeback, winning the second 6-2, followed by a similar dominance in the third.
As Federer looked to be struggling with Sandgren's backhand, he increased the rally in the fourth set to win the tie-breaker 10-8, before sealing the fifth in a commendable fashion.
Federer's stats
Federer clinches 102nd AO win, reaches 15th semis
Having already registered his 100th win at the event a few days back, Federer extended his streak, as it was his 102nd win here, with a win percentage of around 90.
This would be the 15th occasion he would be featuring in the semis of the event.
Overall, it would be his 47th Slam semis appearance.
This was also his 362nd Slam match win.
What's next?
Federer to face Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic in semis
The match turned out to be a good test of endurance for Federer as he would be taking on either of Canada's Milos Raonic or Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the semis.
Djokovic, who is the defending champion and the current world number two, would be the potential threat to Federer, as the former is eyeing his record eighth AO title and his 17th Slam.