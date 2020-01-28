India
Aadhya Kapur

Aadhya Kapur

Asked on 28 January, 2020

When did MS Dhoni make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni made his T20I debut in December 2006, against South Africa.

Parakram Kapur

Parakram Kapur

Asked on 28 January, 2020

How many T20I centuries has Dhoni scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni is yet to score a T20I century.

Aaryan Chopra

Aaryan Chopra

Asked on 28 January, 2020

When did Dhoni retire from Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014.

Shreya Khan

Shreya Khan

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Where are India ranked in T20is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India are ranked fifth in T20Is.

