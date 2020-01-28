28 Jan 2020
No one sits on Dhoni's seat in team bus: Chahal
The legendary MS Dhoni has been out of action for more than six months, as the Indian team continues its winning streak without him.
India are currently touring New Zealand and they are off to a flying start in the T20Is.
Meanwhile, Indian spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, has claimed that his seat on the team bus is still vacant.
Here is more.
Empty seat
Chahal shows Dhoni's empty seat on team bus in NZ
As Team India was on its way to Hamilton in the team bus, Chahal shot an episode for his famous Chahal TV on the BCCI website inside the team bus.
During the shoot, he pointed out at the seat, at the back of the bus, where Dhoni used to sit, which is still empty and no one dares to take the seat, even now.
Quote
We miss him [Dhoni] a lot: Chahal
"Yeh woh seat hai jaha ek legend baithte they. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithta. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai. (A legend used to sit here. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot.)," said Chahal.
Twitter Post
Chahal reveals the status of Dhoni's seat on Chahal TV
Current status
Dhoni yet to play for India following World Cup ouster
For now, Dhoni is on a sabbatical from the sport following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Dhoni missed India's campaign against Windies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while he did not feature against Australia.
Dhoni wasn't included for the limited-overs series against New Zealand as well.
It remains to be seen how things pan out from here.
Central contract
Dhoni dropped from BCCI's central contract list
Earlier, Dhoni wasn't offered a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
With Dhoni being inactive since the World Cup conclusion, this move adds to further speculation regarding his retirement.
Also, with the ICC World T20 being held this year, there is no clarity over his participation.
However, a good IPL stint could still give him an edge.
History in making
India on verge of maiden T20I series win in NZ
India would be taking on the Kiwis in the third of the five-match T20I series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.
While India already lead 2-0, a win here would seal the series, as this would be India's maiden T20I series win in the country.
Overall, they would become the fifth overseas nation and second Asian to win the same in NZ.