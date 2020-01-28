28 Jan 2020
Will Hardik Pandya play Tests in New Zealand? Ganguly confirms
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been inconsistent in the team owing to multiple injuries of late.
As he continues to recover, his spot in the Test side for the upcoming series in New Zealand is doubtful as well.
Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the all-rounder is nowhere near being fit to participate in the series.
Here is what Ganguly has said.
Current status
Pandya recovering from back surgery, not rushing comeback
Pandya has been out of action ever since the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa in September.
He underwent back surgery after the series.
Following the successful surgery, Pandya has revealed that he won't rush.
Till the time, his body is not 100% fit again he won't play, as it could lead to another breakdown.
Quote
There's no question of him playing even domestic games: Ganguly
"Hardik is not fit. He is undergoing training at NCA to get back to full fitness. There is no question of him playing even domestic games at the moment," Ganguly was quoted as saying to Times of India.
IPL 2020
Pandya would eye a fine outing during the IPL
While Pandya's possible return date is still unsure, he is most certainly to play in the IPL next year for Mumbai Indians (MI).
Furthermore, with an eye on World T20, he would be looking to do well in the tournament to seal his ticket to Australia.
So far, he has scored 1,068 runs in 61 IPL innings, besides taking 42 wickets.
First-Class career
Pandya has had an average First-Class career
As for Pandya's performance in the longer format, it has been an average one.
So far, he has played 11 Tests, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.3, and has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 31.1.
In First-Class, he has scored 1,351 runs in 29 matches at an average of 30 and has claimed 48 wickets at an average of 31.
Selection panel
Ganguly confirms new selection panel close to being finalized
Meanwhile, Ganguly has confirmed that while the squad for NZ Tests would be selected by the existing selectors, led by MSK Prasad, the squad for the home ODIs against South Africa would be done by the new panel.
"We have finalized the third name besides Madan Lal and Sulakshna Naik for CAC. We will announce it soon," said Ganguly.