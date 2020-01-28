India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
BCCI
BCCI President
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya India
Ind Vs Nz Test
India New Zealand Test Series
India Vs New Zealand 2020
India Vs New Zealand Cricket
India Vs New Zealand Test
India Vs New Zealand Test Series
India Vs New Zealand Test Series 2020
Indian Cricket Cricketer
Indian Cricket Team
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Bcci
Sourav Ganguly Bcci President
CAC
First-Class
Ganguly
IPL
Madan Lal
MI
MSK Prasad
Mumbai Indians
NCA
New Zealand
NZ Tests
Pandya
South Africa
Sulakshna Naik
T20I
Times of India
Will Hardik Pandya
World T20
 
Ask NewsBytes
Cheshta Chopra

Cheshta Chopra

Asked on 28 January, 2020

When did Hardik Pandya make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pandya made his Test debut in July 2017, against Sri Lanka.

Rakesh Malhotra

Rakesh Malhotra

Asked on 28 January, 2020

Which state team does Pandya play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pandya plays for Baroda in the domestic circuit.

Abhinav Khan

Abhinav Khan

Asked on 28 January, 2020

What type of bowler is Pandya?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pandya bowls right-arm fast-medium.

Hemant Malhotra

Hemant Malhotra

Asked on 28 January, 2020

When did Pandya join Mumbai Indians (MI)?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pandya joined Mumbai in 2015.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline