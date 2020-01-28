India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
India
India Cricket
India Cricket Team
Indian Cricket
Indian Cricket Cricketer
Indian Cricket Team
NewsBytes
T20I
T20Is
Team India
Team India Cricket
Aussies
Dinesh Karthik
Irfan
Kane Williamson
Karthik
KL Rahul
Lanka
Mohali
New Zealand
Nidahas Trophy
NZ
Pathan
Ross Taylor
Shreyas Iyer
Soumya Sarkar
Sri Lanka
Suresh Raina
Tillakaratne Dilshan
Virender Sehwag
Yusuf
Yuvraj Singh
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline