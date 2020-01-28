Real Madrid are the favorites to win La Liga 2019-20
Sports
Real Madrid will be aiming to lift La Liga 2019-20 crown at the expense of defending champions Barcelona.
Real lead the show this season and are a point above their arch-rivals.
Zinedine Zidane's side will want to continue with its form of late and stake a claim for the title.
Here are the reasons why Real are favorites.
Consistency
The numbers: Real have been highly consistent this season
Real have lost just once this season and are on a 12-match unbeaten run at the moment.
They have amassed 46 points from 21 matches and stay above Barcelona (45).
Notably, their last defeat in La Liga came in October 2019.
In terms of consistency, Real have been prolific.
The side will be aiming to build on the platform and dominate proceedings.
Challenge
Real can go on a roll from here on
Real Madrid have quality and depth in the squad and despite injuries to key players, the squad looks efficient.
Zidane will urge his players to keep focus and concentrate on themselves.
The Madrid club will need to stitch crucial wins and keep the pressure on Barcelona.
It's a long way to go, however, Real know they can pose a serious challenge.
Experience
Real have an experienced unit to deliver the goods
Real have the meanest defense this season and have conceded just 13 goals in 21 matches.
They have also scored 39 goals and that's a significant number.
With a balanced squad on offer, Real have the resources to turn things in their favor as the season progresses.
Experience will be crucial and there are plenty of leaders in the ranks.
Barcelona
Barca could surrender momentum under Setien
Barcelona have won the title in the previous two seasons.
However, the Spanish giants parted ways with Ernesto Valverde and roped in Quique Setien as the new coach recently.
The tactics of Satien made Barca look disorganized in the 0-2 loss against Valencia.
Prior to that, they had somehow managed to overcome 10-man Granada 1-0.
Setien cannot afford to take much time.