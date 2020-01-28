Nike pulls down Kobe Bryant products online following tragic death
Sports
Leading sports equipment brand Nike has pulled down products related to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
As of now, only a product in the form of a purple and yellow Nike gift card, featuring the logo of his NBA team, Los Angeles Lakers logo, is available on Nike's official website.
Here are further details.
Reason
Why Bryant's gears have been taken offline by Nike?
As far as the reason for taking Bryant's gears offline by Nike is concerned, there has been no clear clarity from them.
However, it is being believed that it is out of respect for the legend, especially regarding the harsh circumstances of his death.
Also, it is felt that it could be to limit resellers from piling stock and selling at elevated prices, later.
Mamba forever
Nike claims Bryant was a beloved member of their family
Nike released a statement, extending their deepest sympathies to those who were close to Bryant, especially his friends and family.
It also labeled him as the greatest athlete of his generation.
"He has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sports and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly," said Nike.
Twitter Post
Nike remembers Bryant as 'Mamba Forever'
Mamba Forever. pic.twitter.com/wIchSUwFM2— Nike (@Nike) January 26, 2020
Do you know?
Bryant had compared his Nike association with Harry Potter's Hogwarts
"I'm telling you, it was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts. I'm always around a bunch of people who are competitive and just as competitive as I am or just as passionate about the sport as I am," Bryant had said on Nike's association.
Tragic death
Bryant and his daughter tragically killed in helicopter crash
Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
His daughter, Gianna, who was merely 13 years old, also died.
In total, nine people perished after the private helicopter went up in flames after it crashed on the hills of Calabasas.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the entire NBA family is devastated by the death of the 41-year-old.
Bryant's records
Some records held by Bryant
As for Bryant's records:
Most offensive rebounds in an All-Star Game: 10
Youngest player to score 33,000 points: 37 years and 138 days
Youngest player to start a game: 18 years and 158 days
Only NBA player to score 600 points in the post-season for three successive years.
Oldest player to score 60+ points, one game: 37 years and 234 days