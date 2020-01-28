India beat Australia in ICC U-19 World Cup
Sports
The Indian cricket team beat Australia in the Super League quarter-final 1 of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.
Atharva Ankolekar (55*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (62) helped India get to 233/9 in 50 overs.
Australia, who bowled well, couldn't quite offer the resistance with the bat.
They failed to chase down the target.
Here's the match summary.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to have a dream U-19 World Cup
Yashasvi Jaiswal (62) was terrific for India atop and slammed another fifty in the tournament.
The southpaw hit six fours and two sixes from 82 deliveries.
He made use of his form and wasn't bothered by the regular fall of wickets at the other end.
Yashasvi has got scores of 59, 29*, 57* and 62.
He has been a real gem for the side.
Team India
Ankolekar's unbeaten 55 helps India U-19 team to breathe
India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 144/6.
A 61-run stand between Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi helped India get past the 200-run mark.
Ankolekar batted well at the death and scored a powerful 55*.
He slammed five fours and a six.
His blitz helped India get to 233/9.
Todd Murphy (2/40) stood out for Australia.
Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi stars with the ball for Team India
Pacer Kartik Tyagi stole the show for the side with a three-wicket burst at the top.
The Aussies were reduced to 17/4 in no time.
Opener Sam Fanning and wicket-keeper batsman Patrick Rowe added 51 runs for the fifth wicket.
They were looking to build the innings.
However, skipper Priyam Garg brought back Tyagi and he got the wicket of Rowe to dismantle Australia.
Information
India get the job done, win once again
Fanning continued to add a sense of composure for the Aussies but India managed to get the asking rate high. The pressure kept building and this helped Garg's side to keep Australia in check. It was India's fourth successive win in the U-19 World Cup.