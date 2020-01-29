EFL Cup: Can Manchester United script a miracle?
City rivals Manchester City and Manchester United go head-on in the second leg of the League Cup semis at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
United, who trail 3-1, from the opening leg at Old Trafford, would be under pressure to bounce back in the enemy's territory.
Meanwhile, City would look to seal it comfortably. But, would it be so easy?
Here's the match preview.
First leg
How the first leg pan out?
The opening leg of the tie saw a sheer dominance from City, as they were 3-0 up in the first half.
As Bernardo Silva got the proceedings underway in the 17th minute, it was followed by Riyad Mahrez in the 33rd, while Andreas Periera's own goal in the 38th sealed it for City.
Nonetheless, United's Marcus Rashford pulled one back in the 70th minute.
Recent form
City's current form could be too much for United
As far as the current form of both sides are concerned, City are considerably ahead of the Red Devils.
City are unbeaten in their past eight matches across competitions, while their previous defeat came against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-3) in the Premier League.
For United, they are coming off a dominating 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup. However, City would be different.
Head-to-head
United traditionally lead City in head-to-head clashes
Considering the head-to-head clashes between the sides, United are obviously ahead of their rivals.
In 180 matches to date, United have won 74 and drawn 52, besides losing 54.
While City might be ahead of United in form, the previous match between the two in the EPL, ended in the Red Devils' favor, as they won 2-1.
Team news
Both teams have injury concerns
Although both sides have enough players to put on a show, they still have multiple injury concerns.
While United will be without mid-fielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rojo and Marcus Rashford have certainly dented their hopes with injuries.
Meanwhile, City would be without Leroy Sané and Benjamin Mandy, along with Joao Cancelo and previous match-winner Mahrez.
Pre-match stats
Things to know before the clash
United eye successive away wins against City for the first time since 1993-2000, where they won four consecutive, all in League Cup.
Of the previous 29 sides, only a team, which has lead by more than two goals in the opening leg, has been eliminated (Tranmere Rovers 1993-94).
United have progressed just twice of their last three ties after losing the opener by two.
Predicted XI
Here are the predicted line-ups of both the sides
United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Nemanja Matić; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard; Anthony Martial.
City (4-3-2-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin de Bruyne, Rodrigo, İlkay Gündogan; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling.
Dream XI: de Gea; Mendy, Walker, Maguire, Shaw; Bernardo(c), Fred, Matić(vc); Sterling, Agüero, Martial.
Match details
Verdict and other match details
As per the analysis, United might have an advantage over City
However, going by the recent form, Pep Guardiola's men are the favorites, while Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men would certainly need a miracle.
Date: January 7, 2020
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Time: 1.15 AM IST (Thursday)
Where to watch (TV): VH1 India and Colors Infinity (also available in HD)
Where to watch (Online): JioTV