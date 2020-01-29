Manchester derby: Stats of rivalry between City and United
Manchester City host arch-rivals Manchester United in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final encounter at the Etihad Stadium.
City have a 3-1 cushion after battering United at Old Trafford.
The winner will progress to the final and face Aston Villa.
Ahead of the high-octane clash, we look at the statistics of the two clubs.
Head-to-head
Overall and EFL Cup head-to-head stats between the two teams
Overall, the two clubs have been involved in 180 matches across competitions.
United have won 74, whereas, City have pocketed 54 victories. 52 matches have ended in a draw.
In the EFL Cup, the clubs have met on eight occasions.
City have a 4-3 record against the Red Devils.
One match ended in a draw.
Goals
Manchester derby goals: The important numbers
City have scored 249 goals across competitions against United. Meanwhile, United have amassed 260 goals to lead the show.
In the EFL Cup, City have netted 14 goals to United's 10.
Former United stalwart Wayne Rooney has the most Manchester Derby goals (11).
In the current scenario, City talisman Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals against United across competitions.
City
City aiming for third successive EFL Cup final
Manchester City are looking to become only the third team to reach three League Cup finals in a row after Liverpool (1987-90) and Nottingham Forest (1978-80).
Pep Guardiola has progressed from 23 of the previous 24 knockout ties in his managerial career when winning the first leg of a competition.
City have scored three goals in all of their League Cup matches this season.
United
United looking to match Arsenal's away feat against City
United will be looking to beat City for the second time at the Etihad this season.
Arsenal (2004-05) are the only side to have enjoyed this tally.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become only the third manager to win two away matches against Guardiola in his managerial career.
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp are the two managers to have achieved this feat.