Australian Open 2020: The major happenings on Day 10
The Australian Open 2020 season has reached its latter stages and things are getting more intense.
Simona Halep demolished Anett Kontaveit in the quarters and will face 26-year-old Garbine Muguruza in the last four.
Meanwhile, next generation star Alexander Zverev overcame Swiss ace Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.
Here are the major happenings.
Halep
Halep thrashes Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1
Halep looked solid in her approach and thrashed Kontaveit in 53 minutes.
The Romanian overcame Muguruza 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.
Fourth seed Halep is yet to drop a set at this year's Australian Open and showed her class at the Rod Laver Arena.
She won 11 games in a row before Muguruza managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.
Muguruza
Muguruza beats Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza overcame Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-3.
Muguruza reached her maiden Slam semi-final since the French Open 2018.
"I'm excited to play my first semi-final here. I've known her [Halep] for quite a long time so it's going to be a tough match," Muguruza said.
The winner will face Ashleigh Barty or Sofia Kenin.
Quote
I was focused in every point I played: Halep
"I felt great on court. I feel strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played," said Halep after beating Kontaveit.
Zverev
Zverev outsmarts Wawrinka to reach last four
Zverev reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time after defeating Wawrinka in four sets at the Australian Open.
The German seventh seed beat the Swiss three-time Slam champion 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Zverev dropped a set for the first time in Melbourne this year.
Wawrinka has now been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the past four Grand Slams.
Quote
I'm happy to be in the semi-finals, says Zverev
"I don't know what to say. I've done well in other tournaments, I've won Masters, I've won the ATP Finals, but I never could break that barrier in a Grand Slam. I'm happy to be in the semi-finals," said Zverev after his win.