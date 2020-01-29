What would the IPL All-Stars teams be like?
Sports
The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) would be bringing in a new concept this season.
Prior to the season starts, there would be an exhibition match involving two All-Stars teams.
The two teams would be formed off the eight franchises, as a team would comprise of players from four sides.
Here are further details on this.
Team division
Teams to be divided into North-East and South-West
As per a report by The Indian Express, it is being said that the two teams would be divided into North-East and South-West.
The North-East is likely to use players from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
As for South-West, it would involve Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians.
NBA inspiration
IPL draws inspiration for All-Stars game from NBA
About the All-Stars game and the concept, an IPL official stated that the inspiration for the same was derived from the American Basketball brand, NBA, where they have a separate fixture list based on conferences.
"The venue for the match hasn't been decided yet. Also, it's premature to comment on who will lead the respective teams," the official added.
Other introductions
Tournament to bring in concussion substitutes and TV no-balls
Among the other new introductions, the tournament this year would also introduce the concussion substitutes, in case a player is unable to continue for the same.
Further, the TV umpire checking for no-balls would also be introduced in the tournament this term.
Meanwhile, an All-Stars game, with currently registered IPL players, would also take place, two days prior to the start of the tournament.
IPL final
Mumbai to host the final on May 24
The 13th edition of the tournament is all set to kick-off from March 29 and would continue until May 24.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, who won their record fourth title last year, are the defending champions.
Furthermore, the IPL Governing Council has announced that the final would be held at Mumbai's home venue, the Wankhede Stadium, on May 24.
Quote
BCCI President confirms matches to start at 8 PM
"There will be no change in the timing. It will start at 8 PM like earlier years. There was a discussion about 7.30 PM, but it's not happening. We will have only five doubleheaders (4 PM and 8 PM)," said the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.