3rd T20I, India beat New Zealand: List of records broken
Sports
The third T20I between New Zealand and India went to the Super Over after both teams managed scores of 179 in 20 overs.
India won the match after outsmarting NZ in the Super Over.
Earlier, India had managed 179/5 in 20 overs.
Kane Williamson-inspired NZ took the game to the final ball but Mohammed Shami struck.
Here's more.
Rohit T20Is
Rohit smashes 20th career T20I fifty
India's senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma brought up his 20th career T20I fifty.
He scored a 40-ball 65 and raced to 2,713 career T20I runs.
Rohit hit three sixes and increased his career T20I tally to 124.
Rohit now has 24 fifty-plus scores in T20Is.
He equaled Indian captain Virat Kohli in terms of most fifty-plus scores in T20Is (24).
Milestones
Rohit and Kohli register important milestones
Rohit surpassed the 10,000-run mark in international cricket as an opener across formats.
He became the fourth Indian opener to achieve this mark after the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to script a record for the most runs by an Indian captain in T20Is.
Crucial feats
Other crucial feats scripted in this match
Hamish Bennett registered his best career T20I figures (3/54).
Rohit and KL Rahul's 89-run stand for the opening wicket is now the fifth-highest in New Zealand-India T20Is.
It is also the third-highest opening stand India against the Kiwis in T20Is.
Rohit amassed his third career T20I fifty against the Kiwis.
Mitchell Santner (1/37) equaled Graeme Swann's tally of 51 career T20I scalps.
Guptill T20Is
Guptill third batsman to surpass 2,500 career T20I runs
Martin Guptill (31) raced to 2,530 career T20I runs.
The veteran cricketer became the third batsman to surpass the 2,500-run mark after Kohli (2,783) and Rohit (2,713).
Guptill smashed three sixes in the match and took his tally to 119.
He is five short of Rohit (124).
Colin Munro (14) surpassed Alex Hales (1,644) in terms of career T20I runs (1.645).
3rd T20I
How did the match pan out?
Team India got off to a flier and raced to 89 runs.
However, the Kiwis pulled the plugs after getting three quick wickets.
Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added 46 runs for the fourth wicket.
Manish Pandey (19*) helped India get past 170.
In reply, NZ lost their way but Williamson (95) countered with a superb knock.
However, the match was tied.
Williamson
Williamson smashes a host or feats, surpasses MSD, Raina
Kane Williamson surpassed 1,600 career T20I runs.
He became the fifth Kiwi batsman to achieve this mark in the format.
Williamson went past India's Suresh Raina (1,605) and MS Dhoni (1,617) in terms of career T20I runs.
The NZ skipper brought up his 11th career T20I fifty.
Williamson registered his best sixes tally in an innings (5).
He notched his best T20I individual score.
Super Overs
New Zealand's misery in Super Overs continue
New Zealand lost their sixth Super Over clash in limited-overs cricket.
Here we look at the results.
T20I v WI Auckland 2008 (Lost)
T20I v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)
T20I v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
T20I v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
ODI v Eng Lord's 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)
T20I v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)
Information
Super Over: India script this record in T20Is
India's 20 (for no loss) are the most runs scored by a chasing side in the Super Over in T20I history. West Indies had made 19/0 also against New Zealand in 2012.