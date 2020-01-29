U-19 World Cup: Australia's Fraser-McGurk ruled out after monkey scratch
Australia batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to return back home from the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.
The player was ruled out from the tournament after being scratched on the face by a monkey.
The 17-year-old was attacked during a team outing at a nature reserve after last week's victory over England.
Jake will be available after his treatment ends
The player will be available for selection once his treatment ends.
CA expects Jake to be available for selection soon.
"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place. We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment," he added.
We have taken the best course of action: Cricket Australia
He will undergo treatment in Australia. "We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident, so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager.
Fraser-McGurk featured in the quarter-final tie against India
Fraser-McGurk managed to play the quarter-final tie against India on Tuesday.
Following consultations with the medical staff and his family, the decision was taken to send him back home for precautionary treatment.
Australia lost the knockout fixture against India in which he was run out for a duck without facing a delivery.
Fraser-McGurk opens up on the incident
Fraser-McGurk started the tournament with a bang.
He slammed a 97-ball 84 against West Indies. He followed that with scores of 23, 11 and 0.
He admitted that the incident was down to his own misjudgement.
"I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That's a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment," Fraser-McGurk said.
Australia to play two more matches in U-19 World Cup
Australia will still play two more placement matches in South Africa which will determine their ranking at the next Under-19 World Cup. Fraser-McGurk feels his side will do well. "I'm confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches."