I didn't know what to expect: Rohit on Super Over
Sports
The third T20I between New Zealand and India went down the wire at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
The match was initially tied after both teams managed scores of 179 in 20 overs.
However, India sealed the show in the Super Over.
It was Rohit Sharma's brilliance that helped India win.
Here's what Rohit had to say on the same.
3rd T20I
How did the match pan out?
Team India got off to a flier and raced to 89 runs.
However, the Kiwis pulled the plugs after getting three quick wickets.
Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added 46 runs for the fourth wicket.
Manish Pandey (19*) helped India get past 170.
In reply, NZ lost their way but Williamson (95) countered with a superb knock.
However, the match was tied.
Super Over
How did the Super Over pan out?
New Zealand mustered 17 runs from the Super Over after Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill did reasonably well against Jasprit Bumrah.
In reply, India managed eight runs from the first four deliveries bowled by Tim Southee
With 10 needed from the final two deliveries, Rohit struck two sixes and handed India a victory.
This was New Zealand's sixth Super Over loss in limited-overs cricket.
Views
I just wanted to stay still, says Rohit
Rohit, who never batted in a Super Over said that he didn't know what to expect.
"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or wait for a while. I just wanted to stay still and then try my best (on the last two sixes)," he said after the match.
Rohit T20Is
Rohit smashes 20th career T20I fifty
The Hitman brought up his 20th career T20I fifty.
He scored a 40-ball 65 and raced to 2,713 career T20I runs.
Rohit hit three sixes and increased his career T20I tally to 124.
Rohit now has 24 fifty-plus scores in T20Is.
He equaled Indian captain Virat Kohli in terms of most fifty-plus scores in T20Is (24).