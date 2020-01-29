Possible XI of IPL All-Star South-West team
The lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) this season is throwing a surprise by organizing an All-Star game.
It would involve two teams, North-East (Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders) and South-West (Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad).
As the match promises to be a thriller, we prepare a possible XI of the South-West team.
Top order
Rohit, Warner and Kohli dominate the top order
As for the openers, the best pair that the team could have is Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, along with SRH's David Warner, as both can be explosive and electrifying from the start.
At number three, it has to be RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who is a consistent performer in the spot and would hate to bat in any other position.
Middle order
AB de Villiers and Dhoni to headline the middle order
As for middle order, it has to begin with the swashbuckling RCB batsman AB de Villiers.
Following him would be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who would be the wicket-keeper, too, for the side.
At number six, Mumbai's Hardik Pandya can be a good all-round option, who can hit the ball long.
He would ideally be followed by CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Bowling attack
Jasprit Bumrah and Imran Tahir to dominate bowling attack
As for bowling, the would ideally have CSK's dangerous leggie Imrah Tahir, who can be lethal with his spin.
The remaining three are likely to be pacers, with Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack.
Among the others are SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who can be highly effective with his swing.
He could be assisted by Dale Steyn, who has a destructive pace.
Captains
Rohit to lead, Dhoni to be his deputy
As for the man leading the team, there would be a tough call between Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni.
However, with Rohit being the most successful IPL skipper, he would get the edge as the skipper.
As for his deputy, Dhoni should take the role, for being the second-best.
Kohli's lower level of success in the tournament leads him to miss out on the job.
Information
Final XI of South-West All-Star IPL team
Final XI of South-West All-Star side: Rohit Sharma (captain), David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper and vice-captain), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Dale Steyn.