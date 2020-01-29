India
Ask NewsBytes
Tejas Chattopadhyay

Tejas Chattopadhyay

Asked on 29 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won 20 Slams.

Cheshta Mistry

Cheshta Mistry

Asked on 29 January, 2020

How many Austrakian Open has Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won six Australian Open titles.

Navya Jindal

Navya Jindal

Asked on 29 January, 2020

When was the last time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Vivaan Khan

Vivaan Khan

Asked on 29 January, 2020

Where is Federer currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer is currently ranked third.

