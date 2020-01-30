#GamingBytes: Want to improve your PUBG skills? Here're some tips
PUBG offers one of the most tactically intense Battle Royale experiences. As gamers try to win the chicken dinner in solos, duos or squads, they have to compete among 99 opponents, who are bent on killing them.
In such a competitive atmosphere, it is imperative to improve gameplay skills.
In this light, we present five tips to improve PUBG gameplay.
Tip 1
Figure out how to land exactly where you want
I keep going back to how important landing is in PUBG, as it essentially determines your survival and loot.
Unless you want to drop in high-action areas, try gliding after jumping from the airplane.
Further, try and open your parachute at a higher altitude.
While the latter will reduce speed, you will gain distance from the aircraft path, and land in lesser action-filled spots.
Tip 2
Track your enemy movements using the compass
The top of the screen has the compass with cardinal directions and coordinates.
Using this feature you can want to shoot enemies from a safe spot.
Since you will be moving around to get into a better position, the compass can tell you exactly where your enemies are.
In duos and squads, the compass is highly helpful in calling out enemy location.
Tip 3
Assume enemies are always trying to kill you
The Battle Royale is intense and does not offer a single moment of safety.
Always assume opponents are trying to kill you, and if you can get into the mind of the killer, you can save yourself.
Some of the ways to protect yourself from potentially deadly situations are to avoid areas with multiple buildings, staying out of sight from windows, and so on.
Tip 4
Never stand in front of the door while opening it
In PUBG, enemies might be waiting to ambush and kill you, behind closed doors of houses that you plan to loot.
While opening the doors, the trick is to stand a little to the side before going in, therefore avoiding a straight shot.
Alternately, you can choose to avoid doors altogether and vault in through a window, getting a drop on the enemy.
Tip 5
Use the circle to your advantage to strategize your gameplay
Learning how the circle shrinks in the game will help you in your gameplay.
Just because you are at the center of the circle does not mean you are safe during the next shrink.
The trick is to be on the circle's edges and wait to kill players trying to enter from the blue zone, before moving when the next shrink starts.