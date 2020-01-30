EFL Cup: Despite loss against United, Manchester City reach finals
Despite losing 0-1 to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, defending champions Manchester City progressed to the finals of the 2019-20 Carabao Cup.
City came to the tie leading 3-1 from the opening leg. They only conceded a goal, as the won the semis 3-2.
The only goal of the match was scored by Nemanja Matić.
Here is the match report.
1st quarter
City attack all-out, but David de Gea keeps United alive
The opening quarter started on a positive note for the hosts, as they put in three shots on target.
However, it was United goalkeeper David de Gea, who saved Sergio Aguero's promising shots in the seventh and 17th minute.
David kept United alive as he stood like a wall.
2nd quarter
Nemanja Matić's clean strike puts United back in the game
The second quarter saw United snatching more possession, as they pressed more, leading to more attacks.
However, it was in the 35th minute when a free-kick curler from Fred led City defenders to attempt clearing it.
Nonetheless, failure to do so allowed the clearance to fall at the feet of Nemanja Matić, who fiercely struck it past Claudio Bravo.
3rd quarter
United continue with same intensity, City struggle to create chances
Post the break, there was no change in approach from United, as they continued to dominate with possession, while City seemed to be struggling to create chances.
It was only in the 58th minute when the hosts came up with a promising chance, as Sterling raced towards de Gea, only to scoop it over him.
Two minutes later, Sterling handed one to de Gea.
4th quarter
Matić's red card spoils the fun for United
Just when all seemed to be going good for United, in the 76th-minute goal-scorer Matić received his second yellow card of the match, leading to him being dismissed.
However, United defenders still continued to do their job in the same manner.
The final promising chance for the visitors came in the 88th minute through a free-kick, but to no avail.
Key stats
Some key stats from the match
As for some key stats from the match:
- It took 399 days for Matić to score his first goal for United across competitions since the 2018 Boxing Day, against Huddersfield Town, while it was only his fourth goal for the club.
- Matić became the first United player, since Wayne Rooney in 2014, to score and be sent off in a competitive tie.
Twitter Post
Third consecutive League Cup final for City
3 - Manchester City are just the third side to reach three consecutive League Cup finals after Liverpool (four in a row between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 to 1980). Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/cttxayD2Pk— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020