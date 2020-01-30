New Zealand vs India: Kiwis name 13-member squad for ODIs
Sports
On Thursday, New Zealand announced their 13-member squad for ODIs against India.
Auckland seamer Kyle Jamieson earned his maiden international call-up, as injuries have ruled out first choice seamers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson from the squad.
Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the fold after they featured in the ODI series against Ireland in 2017.
Here is more.
Information
Here is the complete squad
Kane Williamson (captain), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Injuries
Injuries derail NZ's bowling attack
While Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have been sidelined due to a broken hand and a calf strain respectively, Matt Henry suffered a broken thumb.
However, New Zealand are hopeful of Boult recovering for the Test series.
Ish Sodhi will play the series opener at Hamilton, but will be released thereafter to play for New Zealand A's four-day match against India A.
Batting line-up
New Zealand continue with regular batsmen
The Black Caps haven't tinkered much on the batting front as Henry Nicholls would open the innings alongside Martin Guptill.
Tom Latham, who was recovering from a broken finger, has also made a return and will supplement the batting attack.
Besides, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner will continue to be the preferred all-rounders.
Views
New talent, fresh hope
Coach Gary Stead believes Tim Southee will complement the all-new bowling attack.
"Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world," he said.
He added, "While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals."
Schedule
Will New Zealand bounce back?
The Williamson-led side will be looking to stage a comeback in the ODIs after India clinched the T20I series, winning the third T20I in a dramatic manner.
The two teams will lock horns in the first ODI at Seddon Park on 5 February before moving to Eden Park and Bay Oval on 8 and 11 February respectively for the following two ODIs.