Australian Open: Sofia Kenin stuns Ashleigh Barty to reach final
The ongoing Australian Open witnessed yet another upset, in the closing stages, as 14th seed, Sofia Kenin, shocked reigning world number one, Ashleigh Barty, to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.
Kenin beat Bart in straight sets (7-6 [8-6], 7-5) to script the feat, as she looks to hand America its 25th Australian Open title in the women's category.
Here is more.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match began on a strong note for both, as they went neck-to-neck until the opening set tie-breaker.
And the breaker turned out to be intense as well, but Kenin earned a break and held it off to clinch the opener.
It was followed by another intense round, only for Kenin to pull off a break in the closing stages and win the match.
A surreal moment as Kenin reaches her maiden Slam final
Clutch Kenin@SofiaKenin collects a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over world No. 1 Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final and become the youngest Melbourne finalist since 2008.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vPxrtFzgZU— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Kenin's stats
Kenin clinches seventh Australian Open win, reaches maiden final
Kenin, who is ranked 15th in the world, registered her seventh win of the tournament, in what is her third appearance.
So far, she has a win percentage of more than 30 here.
Her previous best Slam performance was until the pre-quarters in the 2019 French Open.
Overall, it is her 18th singles win at Slams, with a win percentage of more than 60.
Barty's stats
Barty suffers seventh Australian Open loss
Barty, who was the local favorite and a top contender to win her maiden Australian Open title, suffered her seventh singles defeat at the tournament, while she has a win percentage of 65, here.
While it was her best performance in this tournament so far, it was also her 21st singles loss at Slams, with a win percentage of 63.
Quote
I've worked so hard to get here: Kenin
"I'm just speechless, I honestly can't believe this. I've dreamed about this moment since I was five years old. I've worked so hard to get here. I really had to fight out here. There's a reason she's number one," said Kenin post win.
Kenin living her childhood dream
"I've just dreamed about this moment since I was five-years-old with that @andyroddick video."— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
It's your time, @SofiaKenin 👏#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Sw8bnCuiDn
What's next?
Kenin to take on Muguruza in the final
Kenin would be up for the biggest match of her life as she takes on Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Simona Halep.
Muguruza also won in straight sets 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.
Muguruza is famous for her unpredictable gameplay, as the match is scheduled to take place on Saturday.