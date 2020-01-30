Australian Open 2020: Djokovic dominates Federer to reach eighth final
Sports
Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia came up with a dominating performance as he beat 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer of Switzerland in straight sets to reach his eighth Australian Open final.
This win gives Djokovic a chance to extend his record title-winning run in this Slam. Notably, he has never lost the final of the Australian Open.
Here is the match report.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match, interestingly, began on a positive note for Federer, who broke Djokovic twice in the opening set, to lead 4-1.
However, Djokovic pulled things back and won the tie-breaker 7-1.
He was clever in the second set, as he got just a break to win it 6-4.
With fatigue seemingly setting in for Federer, Djokovic easily sealed the match in the third set.
Djokovic stats
Djokovic reaches eighth Australian Open final
With this win, Djokovic has managed to reach his eighth final of the tournament.
It was also his 74th singles win at this Slam, while he continues to have a win percentage of more than 90.
Overall, it was his 286th singles Slam win, with a win percentage of around 90.
Also, it would be his 25th final appearance across Slams.
Twitter Post
Djokovic eyes eight out of eight in Melbourne
🇷🇸 U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E 🇷🇸@DjokerNole def. Roger Federer for the 27th time 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to earn the chance to play for his 8️⃣th #AusOpen title 🏆#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Hy7lu8AIHo— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
Federer's stats
Federer suffers 15th AO defeat
As Federer's bid for his 21st Slam title ended, he suffered his 15th singles defeat of this Slam, while he continues to have a win percentage of around 90, here.
Overall, it was his 59th singles Slam defeat, as he has a win percentage of around 90 across Slams.
Meanwhile, this was the eighth time he was ousted in the AO semis.
Observation
Djokovic admits he was observing Federer in the initial games
Following the win, Djokovic praised Federer for opting to play despite not being 100% fit.
However, he also admitted that he was observing Federer in the initial few games, before digging himself in.
"I knew he'd try to mix it up and come to the net but I tried to stay with him in the rallies and move him around instead," he said.
Twitter Post
Djokovic seems to have found the formula to tame Federer
After 5️⃣0️⃣ enthralling battles with Roger Federer over 1️⃣4️⃣ years, @DjokerNole seems to have the winning formula in Melbourne.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NrfWgx8JcG— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020
What's next?
Djokovic to face Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev in final
As Djokovic bids for his eighth AO title in his eighth final of this tournament, he would be up against the winner of the tie between Dominic Thiem of Austria and Alexander Zverev of Germany.
Both the men are relatively new to this circuit, having never won a Slam before.
However, judging by the current form, the German looks favorite to qualify.