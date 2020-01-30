New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream11 and Stats
After having trounced the Black Caps in a thrilling Super Over finish in the third T20I, Team India will be eyeing a 5-0 drubbing with two games to go.
On the other hand, New Zealand will be looking to salvage some pride as the two teams lock horns in the fourth T20I in Wellington on Friday.
Here we present the match preview.
Team India
India will be aiming for a whitewash
The Men in Blue will leave no stone unturned to make the most out of the penultimate encounter.
Going with Virat Kohli's 'no room for complacency' policy, India will certainly be raring to go.
Notably, the Indian skipper might also give a place to Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Shivam Dube could make way for the Kerala wicket-keeper in the fourth match.
New Zealand
A matter of pride for Kiwis
The Kiwis would be looking to redeem their pride in the rest of the games after losing the first three T20Is.
The Wellington weather might suit their bowlers, especially the seamers who would look to make early inroads in the Indian batting line-up.
However, it will be interesting to see if captain Williamson includes bowling all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in the XI.
Dream11
Here is whom you should include in Dream11
Wicketkeeper KL Rahul opens the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli comes in at number three followed by vice-captain Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer.
Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two all-rounders, owing to their wicket-taking abilities.
Mohammed Shami becomes a 'must-have' who is joined by Scott Kuggeleijn and Ish Sodhi in the bowling attack.
Records
New Zealand vs India: Numbers to watch out for
New Zealand remain unbeaten at this venue since 2013, while India are yet to register a win here in T20Is.
With yet another fifty, Kohli could equal Williamson (9) in the tally of captains with most 50+ scores in T20Is. He is currently tied with Faf du Plessis at 8.
Rohit (2,713) could surpass Kohli (2,783) to become the leading run-getter in T20Is.
Details
Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
The 4th T20I will be held at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.
The pitch here favors batsmen and also assists both pacers and spinners. India lost a T20I to New Zealand here in 2019.
Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live.
The ground might have a cloud cover in the evening.