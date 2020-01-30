India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
India
Kane Williamson
New Zealand
T20
Virat Kohli
4th T20I
Black Caps
Daryl Mitchell
Dream11
Faf du Plessis
Ish Sodhi
Kerala
Kiwis
KL Rahul
Kohli
Men
Mitchell Santner
Mohammed Shami
PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit
Rohit Sharma
Sanju Samson
Scott Kuggeleijn
Shivam Dube
Shreyas Iyer
Star Sports Network
Super Over
T20Is
Team India
TV
Westpac Stadium
Wicketkeeper KL Rahul
Williamson
XI
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline