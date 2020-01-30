India
Saanvi Chopra

Saanvi Chopra

Asked on 30 January, 2020

When was Chepauk Stadium built?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The Chepauk Stadium was built in 1916.

Vihaan Malik

Vihaan Malik

Asked on 30 January, 2020

Who designed the new-look Chepauk?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The new-look Chepauk stadium has been designed by Hopkins Architects, London.

Hansika Sharma

Hansika Sharma

Asked on 30 January, 2020

Has Chepauk ever hosted World Cup matches?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yes, Chepauk has hosted matches of three World Cups so far.

Ankita Lobo

Ankita Lobo

Asked on 30 January, 2020

Will Chepauk host matches during 2021 ICC World T20?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

While the venues for 2021 ICC World T20 are yet to be announced, Chepauk is likely to host some matches.

