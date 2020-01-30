30 Jan 2020
Kumar Sangakkara to lead MCC against Pakistan: Details here
Former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman and reigning Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President, Kumar Sangakkara, is all set to travel to Pakistan once again, with his bat and gloves.
He would lead the MCC XI for a two-match T20 series against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which would be held next month.
Here are further details.
Big names
Sangakkara and Ravi Bopara headline MCC squad
Among the big stars in the squad, besides Sangakkara, former English all-rounder Ravi Bopara, too, will grab headliners.
Three players from Warwickshire, in the form of Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Will Rhodes, feature in the squad.
Also, a couple of Scotland players, Michael Leask and Safyaan Sharif are in the 12-member squad.
Others include players from Somerset, Kent, and Worcestershire.
Young and strong
MCC thrilled to field a strong squad
Speaking on the 12-man squad, MCC Assistant Secretary, John Stephenson, was thrilled with the mixture of youth and experience in the squad and termed it as a strong one.
"We have really appreciated the collaborative approach from the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League, which has enabled us to arrange fixtures against sides preparing for this year's PSL tournament," he said.
Quote
MCC wants Pakistan to host regular international cricket: Stephenson
"As a club, we share the PCB's wish in wanting to see international teams returning to play in Pakistan on a regular basis and we hope that this tour contributes to those objectives," added Stephenson.
Information
MCC's 12-man squad for the tour of Pakistan
MCC's 12-man squad for the tour of Pakistan: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Ravi Bopara, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Imran Qayyum, Will Rhodes, Safyaan Sharif, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley.
Cricket in Pakistan
International cricket is slowly returning to Pakistan
International cricket in Pakistan has been hit badly since 2009, following the horrific terror attack on the touring Lankan team.
Incidentally, Sangakkara was a part of the attacked team.
However, it has slowly returned in the past few years, since 2015, with as many as five teams to have toured the nation.
Currently, Bangladesh are touring the nation for a complete series across formats.