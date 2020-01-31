India
Sanvi Jayaraman

Sanvi Jayaraman

Asked on 31 January, 2020

When did Mohammed Shami make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shami made his T20I debut in March 2014, against Pakistan.

Parakram Rodrigues

Parakram Rodrigues

Asked on 31 January, 2020

How many T20I wickets has Shami claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shami has claimed 12 wickets in 11 T20Is.

Ayaan Shah

Ayaan Shah

Asked on 31 January, 2020

Where are India currently ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India are currently ranked fifth in T20Is.

Parakram Gavde

Parakram Gavde

Asked on 31 January, 2020

When did Shoaib Akhtar retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Akhtar retired in 2011.

