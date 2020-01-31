Kane Williamson ruled out of fourth T20I against India
New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Friday's fourth T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint).
The Kiwi batsman sustained while diving in the field in the third T20I.
He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series.
Meanwhile, Tim Southee will captain the side today.
Here's more.
Blow
Williamson injury a blow for New Zealand
It's a blow for the Kiwis to lose their skipper.
The hosts have already lost the series and a bid to bring some cheer in the final two T20Is has been dented.
Williamson has managed to score two fifties in the ongoing series and is a key component of the Kiwi batting line-up.
India will fancy their chances to seal the fourth T20I.
Offerings
Williamson was superb in the third T20I against India
Williamson was superb in the third T20I and helped New Zealand stage a fight.
Unfortunately, his 95 wasn't enough to hand New Zealand a victory.
The match was tied with the Kiwis imploding in the 20th over.
India held their nerves once again in the Super Over and chased down a target of 18 to win the series.
Records
Williamson had scripted these records in the third T20I
Williamson surpassed 1,600 career T20I runs during the third T20I.
He became the fifth Kiwi batsman to achieve this mark.
Williamson went past India's Suresh Raina (1,605) and MS Dhoni (1,617) in terms of career T20I runs.
The NZ skipper brought up his 11th career T20I fifty.
Williamson registered his best sixes tally in an innings (6).
He notched his best T20I individual score.
Twitter Post
Williamson ruled out of 4th T20I
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson(file pic) has been ruled out of today's 4th T20i against India due to a left-shoulder injury. Tim Southee to captain the side. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qXxpBJh7U3— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020