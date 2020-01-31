India
Ask NewsBytes
Trishla Chopra

Trishla Chopra

Asked on 31 January, 2020

Where is Roger Federer currently ranked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer is currently ranked third.

Navya Nair

Navya Nair

Asked on 31 January, 2020

How many times has Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won the Australian Open on seven occasions.

Divya Rangan

Divya Rangan

Asked on 31 January, 2020

When was the last time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Tejas Powar

Tejas Powar

Asked on 31 January, 2020

Which Slam has Federer won the most?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won Wimbledon on most occasions (8).

