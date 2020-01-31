India
Ask NewsBytes
Trishla Jhadav

Trishla Jhadav

Asked on 31 January, 2020

When did Lionel Messi join Barcelona?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi joined Barca in 2001.

Cheshta Bhatnagar

Cheshta Bhatnagar

Asked on 31 January, 2020

How many matches has Messi played for Barca?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has played 710 matches for Barca.

Hemant Jindal

Hemant Jindal

Asked on 31 January, 2020

How many Ballon d'Or titles has Messi won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has won six Ballon d'Or titles.

Anika Singh

Anika Singh

Asked on 31 January, 2020

How old is Messi?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi is 32-year-old.

View all questions (4)
