31 Jan 2020
Lionel Messi reaches another milestone: Details here
Sports
Barcelona came up with a dominating performance as they tamed Leganes 5-0 in the pre-quarters of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
The win came as a sigh of relief for Barca, who were under fire following their loss to Valencia last week.
Meanwhile, the win also helped Lionel Messi script another record.
Here are further details on this.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match started on a good note for Barca, as they were up in front in the opening four minutes, courtesy Antoine Griezmann.
Clément Lenglet doubled it in the 28th, as they were 2-0 at half-time.
Following the break, it was total domination from Barca, with Messi striking in the 59th, followed by Arthur in 77th.
Messi scored once again in the 89th minute.
500 wins
Messi registers 500 wins at Barcelona
Besides adding a couple of goals to his tally, taking it to 622, Messi also reached a milestone, as he has now registered 500 wins with the club.
As a result, Messi has also become the first player to reach the landmark, after former team-mates Xavi (476) and Andres Iniesta (459).
Messi also registered a win against an 86th different team.
500 goals for Messi in Spanish competitions
Other records
Other records held by Messi at Barca
As for other records by Messi at Barca:
Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions: 47
Top goal-scorer including friendlies: 657 goals
Most goals scored from a free kick in official competitions: 46
Most goals scored coming on as a substitute in all competitions: 34
Most trophies won as a Barcelona player: 34
Top goal-scorer in European competitions: 117 goals